Feb 29, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Timothy Fung - Airtasker Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Managing Director, Executive Director
Hi there, for anyone who's just joined this morning's webinar? We're just going to give it another 30 seconds or so just to make sure that everyone can join in before we get started. All right, so one of the things that we love at Airtasker is a little bit of silence to make sure that people can see what they need to say. So our good at having these silent breaks, but that was a good a minute for everyone to join.
Welcome, this morning to our Airtasker's first half financial year '24 financial results presentation. My name is Tim. I'm the Co-Founder and CEO here at Airtasker, and I'm joined by Mahendra.
Mahendra Tharmarajah - Airtasker Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
Hi, good morning, everyone. I'm Mahendra Tharmarajah, I'm the CFO, Airtasker.
Timothy Fung - Airtasker Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Managing Director, Executive Director
Thanks, Mahendra. So kicking off, we're going to start with just a
Half Year 2024 Airtasker Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
