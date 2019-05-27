Preliminary 2019 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us for our 2019 results call. We've had another strong year performance. We're very pleased with how things have finished, $5.6 million lift in underlying profit, $38.6 million, which is a 17% increase on last year. That's our key metric, of course, so very pleased about that. Continued high care occupancy is part of the picture here with again, 96% occupancy underpinning those strong cash flows.



We had 11 certification audits during the year. In fact, we gained 5 4-year certifications through our audits during the year, which has led to 11 of our facilities with 4-year gold standard certification. We're very happy with that, and I think that demonstrates our commitment to the level of care that we offer in our facilities. We had a resale