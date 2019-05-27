Preliminary 2019 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Arvida Group Annual Results Call. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO, Bill McDonald. Thank you. Please go ahead.
William Adam McDonald - Arvida Group Limited - CEO
Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us for our 2019 results call. We've had another strong year performance. We're very pleased with how things have finished, $5.6 million lift in underlying profit, $38.6 million, which is a 17% increase on last year. That's our key metric, of course, so very pleased about that. Continued high care occupancy is part of the picture here with again, 96% occupancy underpinning those strong cash flows.
We had 11 certification audits during the year. In fact, we gained 5 4-year certifications through our audits during the year, which has led to 11 of our facilities with 4-year gold standard certification. We're very happy with that, and I think that demonstrates our commitment to the level of care that we offer in our facilities. We had a resale
