Full Year 2021 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

William Adam McDonald - Arvida Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us in our FY '21 Results Call. It's been a year that we won't forget in a hurry, of course, particularly with the first few months when we were undergoing our level 4 lockdown period, which virtually stopped our sales and stopped our construction, and we were unable to bring people into our care centers. So it certainly was a difficult year from the outset. But therefore, we're very pleased to be able to deliver the results that we have today.



We remain focused on our COVID-19 response. Even though, we're sitting in a good position at the moment, we are certainly keeping a weather eye on what happens and ensuring that our vaccination program rolls out well, and just making sure that we understand the implications and the risks as