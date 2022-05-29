Full Year 2022 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Jeremy Nicoll - Arvida Group Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for the FY '22 annual results call. I'm pleased to advise that the net profit after tax for the year was at $199 million, up 52% on the prior period. And it resulted in an underlying profit of $73.5 million, up $21.6 million on the prior period.



It has been a challenging year with the pandemic impacting us across most of the year. As you'll recall, we had lockdowns in August to December. And in this year, we've been dealing with the pandemic as it spread through the country. At this stage, I'd just like to say thank you to all of my team that have worked tirelessly, especially in the aged care facilities to keep our residents