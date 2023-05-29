Full Year 2023 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Jeremy Nicoll - Arvida Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us today to have a run through of Arvida's annual results for the year-end 31 March '23. I'll just work our way through the pack, and I'll cover the front section, and then I'll hand over to Mark Wells, our CFO, to run through some of the financial section with you.



In terms of the overall highlights for the year, we saw underlying profit up 20% to $88 million and a strong increase in our annuity EBITDA up to $84 million.



Our net profit after tax was less than the prior year, down about 59% to $83 million, largely on a lower level of increases in the value of our investment properties. We also had some recognition to include with the impairment for the flood