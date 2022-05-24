May 24, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT
Simon Hinsley - Aroa Biosurgery Limited - IR
Good morning, and welcome to Aroa Biosurgery's full-year results webinar for the financial year 2022. From the company today, we have Founder and CEO, Brian Ward; and the company's CFO, James Agnew.
Before I hand it over to the guys to go through the presentation released on the ASX today, I'll just remind those that are on the line, if you do want to ask a question, please do so via the Q&A button at the bottom of the screen, and we'll get to those post presentation.
Brian and James, I'll now hand it over to you. Thanks so much.
Brian Ward - Aroa Biosurgery Limited - Founder & CEO
Great. Thank you, Simon, and thank you, everybody, for joining the call today. It's fantastic for us to be here at the end of our [second year with] the company and presenting our full-year results. So I'm going to jump straight into it.
Obviously, as people know, we're a well-established soft tissue regeneration company, and we have delivered on -- above our guidance. So for the FY '22, product sales
Full Year 2022 Aroa Biosurgery Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 24, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...