Full Year 2022 Aroa Biosurgery Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Simon Hinsley - Aroa Biosurgery Limited - IR



Good morning, and welcome to Aroa Biosurgery's full-year results webinar for the financial year 2022. From the company today, we have Founder and CEO, Brian Ward; and the company's CFO, James Agnew.



Before I hand it over to the guys to go through the presentation released on the ASX today, I'll just remind those that are on the line, if you do want to ask a question, please do so via the Q&A button at the bottom of the screen, and we'll get to those post presentation.



Brian and James, I'll now hand it over to you. Thanks so much.



Brian Ward - Aroa Biosurgery Limited - Founder & CEO



Great. Thank you, Simon, and thank you, everybody, for joining the call today. It's fantastic for us to be here at the end of our [second year with] the company and presenting our full-year results. So I'm going to jump straight into it.



Obviously, as people know, we're a well-established soft tissue regeneration company, and we have delivered on -- above our guidance. So for the FY '22, product sales