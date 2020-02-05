Ascendis Health Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Andrew Brian Marshall - Ascendis Health Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Okay. Good morning, all and apologies for the slightly delayed start. But we're trying to give everyone a chance to get here given our power cuts and the traffic light issues outside there. So welcome to everyone who has made it here. As was advised in the market update SENS released today, so on the 30th of January, a voluntary trading update SENS has been released this morning. So our group CEO is actually, Mark Sardi, next to me here is going to go through that. And he'll just give further commentary and background to that. Thanks.



Mark James Van Lill Sardi - Ascendis Health Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Andrew. Good morning, everybody. Maybe before I start, just to give some context because it's slightly unusual to give a trading update in AGM. If you go back a couple of months, post October 14 when we released our results, they were probably the worst results in Ascendis' history. And the period between releasing those results and today, a