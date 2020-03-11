Half Year 2020 Ascendis Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark James Van Lill Sardi - Ascendis Health Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ascendis Health interim results for the 6 months ended December 31, 2019. Before we kick off with a detailed review of the financials and some of the business unit drivers, I thought I would just check in again and give you a lens on the last 6 months. I've been at the helm for just under 5 months now, and I was looking for an appropriate euphemism to describe my experience to date, and all I could come up with is a rather dreary, particularly high-intensity period. I think that is a gross understatement. And I think it's been high-intensity for all our stakeholders, certainly the underlying businesses, given the challenges around liquidity and some of the macro broader impacts, but also as important, our stakeholders, long suffering shareholders, lenders who've walked a journey with us for a considerable period of time. And then our customers and suppliers, all of whom have had some interactional impact or felt the impact of where Ascendis currently finds itself.



