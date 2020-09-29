Full Year 2020 Ascendis Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2020 / 09:15AM GMT

Mark James Van Lill Sardi - Ascendis Health Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the June 30, 2020 Ascendis Annual Results.



First of all, not great to start off with an apology, but we've had a delay in getting to you this morning primarily because of a technical sign off that's required on certain disclosure notes in the AFS. Now for those of you who read our SENS announcement, anything below EBITDA, I think you need a degree in hieroglyphics or sort some other foreign language to understand what was going on.



The purpose of today is to bring some color to all of that and to do the reconciliation between F '19, F '20 and to underscore some themes that we think are important across the board. The format will remain pretty much the same. I'll give an overview of the 11.5 months that I've been with the business now. Kieron will go into the detail in the financials, and then I will do an operating review by business unit. I do think, as we said in the -- at the AGM in Feb and at the interims, understanding the individual business units