Sep 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Cheryl-Jane Kujenga
Ascendis Health Limited - CFO & Executive Director
* Mark James Van Lill Sardi
Ascendis Health Limited - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Mark James Van Lill Sardi - Ascendis Health Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 30 June '21 Annual Results Presentation. CJ and I are observing the appropriate COVID protocol distance. And we've just removed our mask because I think it's a lot easier to hear if the mask is off than on.
Today's presentation is going to be slightly different to what we've done in the past. And I'd like to just probably take you on a journey that showcases the past, the last sort of 2 years, 2019 to '21; certainly, the period that I've been involved in the business, look at the operational scorecard and then we'll do a quick check-in on strategy to see whether the stabilize, optimize, monetize is still
Full Year 2021 Ascendis Health Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...