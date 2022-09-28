Full Year 2022 Ascendis Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Cheryl-Jane Kujenga - Ascendis Health Limited - CFO, Interim CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation for the year ended 30 June 2022. I will be taking you through the results of our operations and performance for the financial year, and Carl will take you through our plans to accelerate the turnaround for the group.



It has been an eventful but constructive year for Ascendis. The first half of the year saw us complete the group recapitalization, where the ownership of our European assets, Remedica and Sun Wave, was transferred to LetterOne and Blantyre.



This transaction together with the disposal of Animal Health and RCA saw us reduce our debt balance by ZAR 7.6 billion. Our AGM was held in December, bringing with it a change to the Board in heralding a more shareholder-driven approach to our strategy and the harnessing value in the operations of the group. The second half of the year saw the debt trade hands a few times, a process that we leveraged to enable us to renegotiate more favorable terms with each subsequent