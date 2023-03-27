Mar 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 27, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Carl Neethling

Ascendis Health Limited - CEO



Carl Neethling - Ascendis Health Limited - CEO



Good day everyone. Welcome to Ascendis Health's interim results for December 2022. Today we'll be going slightly off-piece with a presentation. I'm sure many of you have struggled to keep track of the happenings and dealings of Ascendis due to all the structural changes and I will attempt to enlighten our shoulders about the Ascendis of today.



We will start off by an introduction, giving the background of what we found at Ascendis, what we've tried to do, where we are today, then move into an operational review of what we've done with the current operation -- operating companies, moving into the financial review, and then a brief strategy and outlook for the rest of the year.



We will start off by placing the numbers in context. The group we took charge of late last year is not the group we see today. There were some key