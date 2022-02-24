Half Year 2022 Autosports Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Nick Pagent, CEO. Please go ahead.



Nicholas Ian Pagent - Autosports Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, John, and thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the investor presentation for the financial results for this quarter for the first half of 2022 financial year. My name is Nick Pagent, and I am the CEO of Autosports Group. Joining me today on the call is Aaron Murray, the CFO of Autosports Group.



This morning, we'll start with the presentation on Autosports Group. We'll start with the group model and growth strategy for 2022 H1 financial results and the trends that underpin those results. I'll look at the group's focus areas and the outlook for the company through the balance of the 2022 [through] the year. Following the presentation, we'll open up the call for any questions that any investors may have. As we move through the