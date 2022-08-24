Full Year 2022 Autosports Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you. Thank you, everyone, and good morning. Thank you for dialing in to our presentation. Welcome to the presentation of the financial results for Autosports Group for the full financial year of 2022. My name is Nick Pagent, I'm the CEO of Autosports Group. And joining me here today is Aaron Murray, the CFO of Autosports Group.



This morning, we'll start with a short presentation on Autosports 2022 financial year highlights, strategic highlights, an update on the automotive market and our recent acquisition of the Auckland City BMW group, and then Aaron will take us through the detail of the financial results and the trends that underpin them. Following the presentation, we'll open up the call to any questions that