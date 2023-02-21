Half Year 2023 Autosports Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Autosports Group Limited H1 2023 FY results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Nick Pagent, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Nicholas Ian Pagent - Autosports Group Limited - CEO, MD & Non-Executive Director
Thank you, everyone, and good morning. Welcome to the investor presentation of the financial results for Autosports Group for the first half of the financial year 2023. My name is Nick Pagent. I'm the CEO of Autosports Group and joining me on the call today is Aaron Murray, the CFO , Autosports Group.
This morning, we'll start with a short presentation on Autosports covering the first half of the 2023 financial year, an update on Autosports Group's growth strategy and the market conditions. A summary of the half 1, 2023 financial year trading results, and then Aaron will review the financial metrics of the business. Following the presentation, we'll open up the call for any questions that you may have. Of course, as always, as we move through the
