Full Year 2023 Autosports Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Nicholas Ian Pagent - Autosports Group Limited - CEO, MD & Non-Executive Director



Thanks, Amy. Thank you, and good morning for dialing in this morning, and welcome to the investor presentation for the financial results of Autosports Group for the full financial year of 2023. My name is Nick Pagent, I'm the CEO of Autosports Group, and joining me today on the call is Aaron Murray, the CFO of Autosports Group.



This morning, we'll start with a brief presentation on Autosports covering our FY '23 financial highlights, our FY '23 strategic highlights and our outlook for the financial year 2024. I'll then summarize the FY '23 financial results before handing over to Aaron, who'll provide a deeper analysis of the Autosports Group Financial Year 2023 financial metrics, including our revenue drivers, operating leverage, margins and cash flows.



I'll then give an update