Mar 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

John Kelly - Atomo Diagnostics Limited - Founder, Managing Director & CEO



Thank you very much for the opportunity to talk today. We recently put out our half yearly, so rather than re-review that presentation, we wanted to talk about the diagnostic landscape, particularly the changes to the diagnostic landscape that we're seeing post pandemic and how Atomo is positioned now to move forward on some of the areas of focus that we're looking to prioritize in the coming quarters.



By way of an introduction for anyone who's new to the stock, we are an innovative medical device diagnostics company that listed on the ASX in early 2020, and we've developed and commercialized the world's first integrated rapid blood tests for home and point of care professional use screening, and our diagnostic solutions are increasingly recognized as best-in-class. And we have significant proprietary know-how in IP that sits behind them.



We have seen an uplift in revenues locally in the Australian market through our participation in the COVID sector. But prior to that, we saw significant traction in Europe, the US