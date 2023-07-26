Q4 2023 Atomo Diagnostics Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

John Michael Kelly - Atomo Diagnostics Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Director



Hello. Thank you, and welcome, everyone, for the Atomo quarterly activity report. Myself, John Kelly and Will Souter our CFO, are presenting today. We're in different locations because I'm in the U.S. attending AACC, which is the large U.S. Clinical Chemistry and Diagnostics Conference, and we'll talk a little bit about what we're doing here and the kind of progress we've been making in -- later in the presentation.



First, just to run into the quarterly highlights themselves. We'll start with our main product HIV Self Test. We're seeing significant interest in the product across a range of different territories and categories continued sales in global health and expectations are on some larger tenders coming out of that process as HIV screening gets back on track, both COVID and global health.



We're seeing some significant opportunities emerge in the Australian market quarter-on-quarter growth in the first half of this calendar year. We're expecting to see that continue as we roll into more pharmacies, and