Full Year 2023 Atomo Diagnostics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

William Edward Souter - Atomo Diagnostics Limited - CFO



I think we're quite ready to get it, John?



John Michael Kelly - Atomo Diagnostics Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Director



Yes. Thank you. We're just seeing people coming through on the attendee list. So welcome, everyone, to the Atomo Diagnostics end-of-year results presentation, and we'll be looking in this presentation to go through the results for FY '23, talk a little bit about where we find ourselves now in the first quarter of FY '24 and review some of the priorities for the rest of this financial year.



For those new to the business, just a quick summary of what we do. We're obviously headquartered in Sydney with operations internationally and commercial networks extending globally, and most of our revenue is derived from export sales. We deliver best-in-class diagnostic test solutions, and we're very proud of the technology that we've commercialized.



We now have customers across the globe. And we're looking to grow the customer base that utilizes our technology as well as growing