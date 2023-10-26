Q1 2024 Atomo Diagnostics Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

John Kelly - Atomo Diagnostics Limited - Founder, MD & CEO



Good morning, everyone. My name is John Kelly, I'm the Managing Director for Atomo Diagnostics, and welcome to this our first-quarterly activity statement for the new FY24. I'm going to very briefly talk to some of the key highlights for the quarter. Well, then jump into each of those main activities and drivers of growth and go through that a little bit more detail. We will then wrap up the presentation by quickly summarizing the key areas of focus for the coming months, and then we'll look to move to a Q&A session at the end, and please feel free to put any questions into the webinar box, and we'll move forward with those at the end of the presentation.



So in terms of highlights for the quarter. Obviously, we're very pleased to see a resumption of growth in the HIV business 176,000 tests. So during the period that primarily Newfoundland Diagnostics in the UK that's becoming a very important relationship for us. And we've expanded that to now include Colombia as another country that they're entering on our behalf and we're in