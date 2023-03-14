Half Year 2023 Attacq Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Jackie van Niekerk

Attacq Limited - CEO

* Michael Clampett

Attacq Limited - Asset and Property Management Executive

* David Oosthuizen

Attacq Limited - Development Executive

* Pete de Villiers

Attacq Limited - Chief Investment Officer

* Raj Nana

Attacq Limited - CFO



Jackie van Niekerk - Attacq Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. It's certainly wonderful to see so many familiar faces around us this morning, and thank you so much for joining us this morning with our interim results.



Just to introduce my fellow presenters this morning, so I'm going to start here with Michael Clampett. Michael will go through the South African portfolio. Then we've got David Oosthuizen that will cover Waterfall City development. And then back by popular demand, Pete de Villiers will cover other investments as well as the GEPF transaction. And then Raj Nana, our CFO