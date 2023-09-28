Full Year 2023 Attacq Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Jackie van Niekerk
Attacq Limited - CEO
* Michael Clampett
Attacq Limited - Asset & Property Management Executive
* David Oosthuizen
Attacq Limited - Development Executive
* Pete de Villiers
Attacq Limited - Chief Investment Officer
* Raj Nana
Attacq Limited - CFO
Conference Call Participants
* Yesh Pillay
Anchor Stockbrokers - Analyst
Jackie van Niekerk - Attacq Limited - CEO
Good. Good morning, everyone, to a really nice full house here this morning from Waterfall at our Courtyard Hotel. And everyone online, good morning for joining us virtually. I would like to extend a warm welcome to our Board that is joining in person and then also online; to all of our stakeholders joining this morning; and most important, to the Attacq staff for joining in person and then also online.
