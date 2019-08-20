Full Year 2019 AUB Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT

Michael Patrick Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining Mark and I on the call this morning. I'll kick off with a summary of the results before handing over to Mark to run through some of the numbers in more detail. I'll then finish the call with a review of the business and provide an outlook for the year ahead before opening the call for questions. We'll be referring to the presentation we submitted to the ASX this morning.



I'll start by acknowledging that FY '19 was a year with a number of challenges for the group. Pleasingly, the core Insurance Broking and Underwriting Agency businesses delivered a solid performance. However, we faced significant headwinds arising from the challenges in health and rehabilitation components of the Risk Services