Full Year 2020 AUB Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Mark and I this morning. FY '20 was a really important year for AUB Group. Following a disappointing FY '19, we set out to not only improve the short-term financial performance of the group but also to put in place strategies that enable the group to achieve strong double-digit growth in underlying NPAT for the medium and long term. COVID-19 has had only a muted impact on the business, although we've been very sensitive to the effect of the pandemic on our teams and our clients, and we've taken a variety of actions to assist them wherever possible.



I'm pleased to report that we performed very well. We made good progress against our objectives during FY '20 as reflected on Slide 2. Our