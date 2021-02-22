Half Year 2021 AUB Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AUB Group 1H FY '21 Results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Michael Emmett, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Patrick-Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning. Mark and I are pleased to be with you this morning to share AUB Group's performance for the first half of FY '21.



Before I start, I'd like to thank our brokers and staff, who, despite facing tremendous adversity and difficulty, have pulled together to help us deliver an excellent financial result. I'd also like to acknowledge our clients, whose resilience in the face of the pandemic and their continuing confidence in our services and advice, is crucial to our business.



We've summarized the key messages for our first half year FY '21 performance on Slide 2. The main point I'd like to leave you with today is that the benefits of disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives are starting to be realized and will enable us to