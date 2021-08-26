Full Year 2021 AUB Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Michael Patrick-Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning. Mark and I are pleased to be with you this morning to share AUB Group's performance for FY '21. Before I begin, I'd like to say how proud I am of the way in which the AUB family have dealt with the personal and commercial strategies of the past year. The business continues to demonstrate a remarkable resilience, although one we do not take for granted. Our teams have worked tirelessly to support our clients and each other, and it's an honor to share in their success today as we announced a very strong result.



There are 3 key messages I'd like to call out on Slide 2: Firstly, the transformation of AUB Group has continued to pace during FY '21. Revenue and underlying net profit after tax grew strongly and the