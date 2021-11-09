AUB Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

David Clarke -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm David Clarke, Chair of the Board of AUB Group Limited. Welcome to our 2021 Annual General Meeting. It is now 10 a.m. and as there is a quorum of shareholders present, I declare this Annual General Meeting of AUB Group Limited properly constituted and opened.



As we begin the meeting, I'd like to acknowledge the indigenous people on his land we conduct our business, around Australia and New Zealand, and convey my respect to their communities, culture and elders past, present and emerging.



In response to the government-mandated restrictions and the potential health risks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, we're holding the AGM virtually this year. Shareholders can participate in the meeting via the online meeting platform, ask questions and vote on the resolutions. Once it's considered safe and practical, we will consider returning to the practice of a physical face-to-face Annual General Meeting.



This morning, I will provide a brief overview of our business and achievements during the 2021 financial year. And our CEO and Managing