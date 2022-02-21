Half Year 2022 AUB Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Michael Patrick-Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Operator
(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mike Emmett, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Michael Patrick-Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning. Thank you for joining Mark and I today. This morning, I'll present an overview of our performance and outlook, and Mark will take you through the results in more detail, and then we'll open the line for Q&A.
AUB Group has enjoyed another strong trading period during the first half of '22. We've provided a summary of the key aspects on Slide 2, which we'll cover in more detail during the presentation. Pleasingly, all components of the business are performing at or above expectation with particularly strong results and momentum in the Agencies division. Put simply, it's the disciplined execution of our growth and profit strategies that are driving this
