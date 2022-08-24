Full Year 2022 AUB Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AUB Group FY '22 Full Year Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference call over to Mr. Mike Emmett, CEO and Managing Director. Sir, please go ahead.



Michael Patrick-Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining Mark and I as we share the AUB Group FY '22 results. I'm pleased to report another good year of performance from businesses across our diverse group. It would be remiss of me not to recognize the continued challenges our clients and our teams are experiencing, having moved very rapidly from a period of COVID lockdown to a period of rising inflation, supply chain challenges and significant climate-related loss events.



Despite this, during this period, we've delivered strong results, continuing the disciplined execution of our strategy to drive revenue growth and expand margin. We've delivered earnings at the top end of the guidance range and have plans underway to improve