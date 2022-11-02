AUB Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

David Clarence Clarke - AUB Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm David Clarke, and I'm the Chair of the Board of AUB Group Limited. So welcome to our 2022 Annual General Meeting. Could I initially just request that you just set your phones on silent? So thank you for that.



It's now 10 a.m. There's a quorum of shareholders present. And I declare this Annual General Meeting of AUB Group Limited properly constituted and open.



As we begin the meeting, I'd like to acknowledge the First Nations and Torres Strait Island people, on whose land we conduct our business around Australia, and give my respect for their communities, culture, elders past, present and emerging.



So following the lift of -- the lifting of government mandated restrictions arising from COVID-19, and in response to investor feedback, we've returned to the practice of a physical meeting. Your directors are pleased to be able to meet you and meet shareholders face to face. We're also broadcasting this meeting as well.



This morning, I'll provide a brief