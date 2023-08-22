Full Year 2023 AUB Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AUB Group FY '23 results. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mike Emmett, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Michael Patrick-Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning, and welcome. Mark and I are delighted you can join us, and we're pleased to share the results of a very strong FY '23 performance for AUB Group. It's been a busy year with multiple strategic imperatives and our progress is a testament to the AUB team's ability to execute well and deliver the intended benefits.
The results are compelling, and they're summarized on Slide 2. The first point I want to make is that every single business area has delivered revenue growth and margin expansion. And as a result, we're upgrading our earnings potential with strong momentum across the business, enabling us to upgrade our medium-term margin targets.
A few key highlights. Firstly, underlying EPS increased by 33.7% to $0.1293 per share. The
