Half Year 2022 Ava Risk Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ava Risk Group first-half FY '22 results webinar. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Rob Broomfield, the CEO of Ava Risk Group. Please go ahead.



Rob Broomfield - Ava Risk Group Limited - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Ava Risk Group's half-year FY '22 result. I'm Rob Broomfield, the CEO of Ava Risk Group. And with me on your screen is our CFO, Neville Joyce; and our Chairman, David Cronin. So moving through the slide, the agenda for today's update is I'll cover the first-half FY '22 performance with an overview. Neville will cover off the FY '22 financials, then strategy and outlook, and then we'll open up for questions.



FFT and BQT that forms Ava Risk Group provides technologies for the management of risk, both security and operational risk. Both FFT and BQT have an exceptional global footprint of successful installations. FFT generates the vast