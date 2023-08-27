Full Year 2023 Ava Risk Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to hear about the FY23 results for Ava, and probably as importantly to hear about the outlook for the coming financial year and beyond. On the call today, Mal Maginnis, our Group CEO. Mal's been with us now for eight months, and he's made a fantastic impact on our organization. You'll hear a lot from Mal today, not only about the result, but also about the plans that he's put in place to grow the company over the coming years.



Neville Joyce is also on the call, our Group CFO and Company Secretary. Jim Viscardi and Rod Wilson, who you can see there, round out our depth of our senior management team. Not on the call today, but as you can see, one is based in the United States and one in the United Kingdom, which gives us great global reach in our