Full Year 2019 Australian Vintage Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Neil McGuigan -



Welcome to the teleconference. Really appreciate your attendance today and your interest. Just as a very quick summary before I throw to Michael. We've had a pretty good result, as you've seen. Our profit's gone from $7.7 million last year to $8.1 million, which is quite pleasing. And that's after a SGARA hit of about $3.5 million compared to last year. It would have been a fantastic result