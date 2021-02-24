Half Year 2021 Australian Vintage Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Michael H. Noack - Australian Vintage Ltd - CFO



Good morning all. Look, I think we should make a start on this. And if you wouldn't mind, if you could mute your phone, unless you're asking a question because we're getting a bit of feedback on the line.



This morning, we have Craig Garvin, CEO of Australian Vintage Limited and myself, Mike Noack, the CFO. And the way we're going to run it is, basically, we're going to take you quickly through the slides that were put on the ASX yesterday. And then we'll open it up to your questions.



Okay. Let's start. So if you've got the slides in front of you, I'll just refer to the page numbers there and just take you through the key points. So on Page 3, you'll see our key financial highlights. You guys can read it all, but our net profit was up by 127% to $13.3 million. And the other pleasing thing was that our cash flow from operating activities was up by $25.3 to $30.9 million, and at the same time, our debt reduced by $16.2 million to $51 million. And underlying all our performance is the fact that our 4 pillar brands, McGuigan, Tempus Two,