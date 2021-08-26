Aug 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
Craig Garvin - Australian Vintage Limited - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and if you could please keep your phones on mute, that would be very much appreciated until we take questions. I am Craig Garvin, CEO of Australian Vintage Limited. Thank you very much for joining us today to talk through our results, which we've had a positive year and a year on a journey.
Joining me, as you would all know, Mike Noack, our CFO. And together we will run through the presentation. Mike will quickly call out the financial highlights as per the press release, and then I'll step us through the accompanying strategic deck that we've prepared with it. So, with that, good morning and over to you, Mike.
Mike Noack - Australian Vintage Limited - CFO
Thanks, Craig, and good morning, everyone. Look, we've had a great year, a record result. Our net profit was up 79% to $19.6 million. Our EBIT was up almost 60% to $30.4 million. EBIT, which is earnings before interest, tax and SGARA, was up 48%. And what was really pleasing was our cash flow from operating activities was up $22.8
Full Year 2021 Australian Vintage Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
