Full Year 2022 Australian Vintage Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Craig Anthony Garvin - Australian Vintage Ltd - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, who's online. My name is Craig Garvin, and welcome to the AVG update presentation. We will take the press release is read and I will go through with the investor deck. Could I ask that everyone who's online, please don't unmute. In the room, Craig Garvin, myself, I'm the CEO of AVG; we have Adam Rigano, who is the CFO, and we have the senior leaders here on the call. And welcome to you all.



Let me start by saying we're pleased with the performance of doing business. We're now strategically on track with where we want to go to, and that is, moving from an offline business a few years ago (inaudible) joined by global brands, markets and premiumization.



Our innovation is working well, and we continue to grow share in the key markets as we planned. We've navigated through COVID in a very structured and confident way and our margins are improving. Like all businesses, there are headwinds on the horizon. There's always been headwinds in the '22 result, which we managed to offset