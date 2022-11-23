Australian Vintage Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Richard Davis -



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Australian Vintage. My name is Richard Davis, Chairman of your company, and I'm pleased to chair today's meeting.



This year's meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting, in accordance with the company's constitution, providing shareholders with the option to attend online or in person. The online component of the meeting will run via the Computershare meeting platform, which allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All virtual attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting, and shareholders and proxies can ask questions and submit votes online.



Today's meeting is being recorded, and the recording will be made available on our website. I'm delighted to see that we've got 30 or over 30 shareholders here today. I went to an AGM last week, and we only had 1 shareholder who actually attended. So it is fantastic, and I really appreciate the effort that all of you have made to attend.



Should we experience any significant technical difficulties today, online shareholders will