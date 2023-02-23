Half Year 2023 Australian Vintage Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Australian Vintage First Half FY '23 Investor Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to our speakers today, Belinda Sieben, Communications Manager; Craig Garvin, Chief Executive Officer; and Adam Rigano, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Craig Anthony Garvin - Australian Vintage Ltd - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Good afternoon. This is Craig Garvin, and welcome, everyone, to the results for the half year. I'm very pleased to be presenting them and very pleased to say that we believe that our business is well on track strategically.



We continue to grow market share, our premiumization strategy is on track and despite some one-off inflationary costs that we believe in the short term, we've been able to deliver an OpEx of $16.7 million. Further to that, we've been able to grow share, whole volume and take price in all key geographies, which I think really underpins what we're all about.



Reported no parts, as you can see on Page 3 of the deck -