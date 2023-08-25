Aug 25, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Australian Vintage Limited FY '23 results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Craig Garvin, CEO. Please go ahead.
Craig Anthony Garvin - Australian Vintage Ltd - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining to our '23 full year results presentation, which myself and Adam Rigano are pleased to take you through, our CFO.
Punching straight into it, if I summarize the highlights of the year, and we're pleased with the positioning of the business. Given the market conditions, we really feel that we're well set for our strategic plan, which we'll take you through.
Firstly, our revenue was flat with the prior year, which given we play in quite a portion of the value segment, we're very, very pleased with that result, and our brands gained share in that environment and held up well. We not only did that, but we also took price, and we grew the mix further on our premium portfolio, which is really, really
Full Year 2023 Australian Vintage Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 25, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...