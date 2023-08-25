Full Year 2023 Australian Vintage Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Australian Vintage Limited FY '23 results



Craig Anthony Garvin - Australian Vintage Ltd - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining to our '23 full year results presentation, which myself and Adam Rigano are pleased to take you through, our CFO.



Punching straight into it, if I summarize the highlights of the year, and we're pleased with the positioning of the business. Given the market conditions, we really feel that we're well set for our strategic plan, which we'll take you through.



Firstly, our revenue was flat with the prior year, which given we play in quite a portion of the value segment, we're very, very pleased with that result, and our brands gained share in that environment and held up well. We not only did that, but we also took price, and we grew the mix further on our premium portfolio, which is really, really