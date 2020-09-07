Full Year 2020 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Leigh Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning or I think good afternoon, everybody. It's Simon Crutchley and Owen Cressey from AVI. We're sorry that we aren't able to do this in person this year. We hope you've all been keeping well, and we certainly look forward to seeing you, hopefully in the future, more normally.



Today's presentation is coming from AVI's boardroom. We don't have our colleagues from the BUs with us, so we'll try and answer any specific questions that you have, obviously, ourselves. We've got a normal format. The agenda, key features, as you see. Owen will take you through some of the group financial results, and I will then come back and take you through some of the BU things specifically.



You've seen, I hope, the early announcement. Clearly, like many businesses, our year has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in a meaningful way -- certainly, the second semester very specifically. Of course, it's easy to forget with the pandemic that the economy was certainly quite challenging for the period before COVID-19. And so that was