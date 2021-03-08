Q2 2021 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Leigh Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to AVI's Interim Results through December to you all. I'm sorry that we're not in person. And hopefully, this is the last of these sorts of results presentations that we have to give you and that we can get some of the past year behind us.



Anyway, some of you may have seen, obviously, the SENS document, and I'll start, obviously, with key features and then hand you to Owen Cressey, who will take you through some of the high level slides, and obviously, some of the group performance.



And so far as key features are concerned, I guess the reality was COVID-19, obviously, played its hand into our first semester after a very tough second semester. And I guess, as you will see from some of the detail that we cover later, the demand impact, obviously, was different in the first quarter and the second quarter across the categories, some better and some worse. Obviously, with an improving performance from fashion brands as some of the COVID restrictions, at least from the first wave,