Full Year 2021 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Leigh Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to AVI's year-end results to the 30th of June from Owen and myself. I hope you're all well. This is the second year-end presentation that we've done by podcast. Hopefully, in the future, we won't have to do it like this again. And we have a comprehensive presentation. We're going to go through it reasonably quickly, so that we can find time for some Q&A at the end. It's a pretty normal AVI format. I'll take you through some key features. Owen will take you through the group results in more detail, and then I'll take you through some of the business unit performance and prospects, and then we will take questions and answers.



For those of you who've seen the SENS announcement, I guess, the important thing is revenue is contextual to some of the challenges we've had with COVID, particularly also the annualization of the financial performance of some of the business units against a very strong H2 demand of F '20.



The results, I think, speak to excellent cost control and some of the