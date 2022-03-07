Half Year 2022 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Leigh Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to AVI's interim results to the 31st of December. I'm sorry that we're not still seeing you in person. We're very committed to doing that in September so that we can give you a proper goody bag, not a non-fungible token goody bag. I'm joined by Justin O'Meara, AVI's new CFO.



And I guess we've got a pretty typical presentation, key features and results history, which I'll take you through. Justin will take you through the group financial results, and then we will talk about the business units individually and some prospects.



I think given the volatility we're seeing today and, I guess, the fact that the next 6 months looks particularly interesting, we'll probably go through the presentation a little faster than usual so that there's more time for questions at the end.



I think fundamentally, I think it was a reasonable result. It's easy to forget the significance of both COVID and the July unrest and the impact that it had across our business. We've obviously covered off some