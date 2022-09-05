Full Year 2022 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2022 / NTS GMT

Simon Leigh Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to AVI's results presentation for the year ended June 2022. It's myself, Simon Crutchley, and Justin O'Meara calling you from the AVI Boardroom. I'm sorry we're not in person. Apparently, we still think it's more efficient to do it like this. I guess, as I said to my colleagues, we'll send you a non-fungible token goody bag in the future.



I'm going to try and go through the presentation reasonably quickly. Justin will take you through the group financial results. And then we'll try and have some time at the end for Q&A.



As you can see from these results, I guess -- that's interesting. We've characterized the results by, I guess, what we can all I think and have experienced is a tough macro environment, both globally and domestically, certainly tough for our consumers. It was a year with lots of global and local supply chain disruptions. Obviously, it started in a very tough way with the July 2021 riots and unrest, which had a direct bearing on these results, which, I guess, are set