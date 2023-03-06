Half Year 2023 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Leigh Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. It's Simon Crutchley and Justin OâMeara. Welcome to AVI's results presentation for the 6 months to December. And we've got normal format. I'll take you through some of the key features and the results history. Justin will take you through some of the detail around the group financial results. I'll take you through some business unit and performance, then a little about prospects, and then we'll take questions and answers. We'll try and be quick and efficient so that there's time for questions and answers.



So from a key features perspective, I think you all are aware that the trading environment for consumer goods businesses has been tough. Many of our customers are being affected by, I guess, a tree out of inflation and rising interest rates, unemployment levels have continued to go sideways and are persist at very high levels. Load shedding has been a very topical issue for many of us operating businesses that use electricity to produce things. And of course, it's affected everybody, both personally