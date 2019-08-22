Aug 22, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Accent Group's Full Year F '19 Results Conference Call. I'd like to introduce you to the group's CEO of Accent Group, Daniel Agostinelli. Please go ahead, Daniel.
Daniel John Agostinelli - Accent Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to attend the call today. I'm joined on the call by our group CFO, Matthew Durbin.
We will now take you through the results for the full year ended 30 June, 2019, an update -- and update on our growth plan and the outlook for FY '20. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.
If I can refer you to Page 4 of our investor presentation, which was released to the ASX yesterday evening, let me begin by saying how delighted I am that Accent Group has delivered another year of record profit with reported EBITDA up 22.5% to $108.9 million and net profit after tax 22.5% up to $53.9 million. I'm also proud of the shareholder returns the group has delivered over time, driving annualized compounding shareholder
Full Year 2019 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
