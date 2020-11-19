Accent Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

David L. Gordon - Accent Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is David Gordon. And on behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure as Chairman to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Accent Group Limited.



I'm advised that a quorum is present, and I now declare the meeting open.



Today's meeting is our first virtual AGM and is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit their votes.



Questions can be submitted at any time. To ask a question, press on the speech bubble icon, and this will open a new screen. At the bottom of that screen, there is a section for you to type your question. Once you're finished typing, please hit the arrow symbol to send.



Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will only allow them at the time when the relevant item of business is discussed. Please