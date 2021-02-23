Q2 2021 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for waiting, guests, and welcome to the Accent Group Limited Investor Half 1 FY '21 Results Call. I would like to introduce your host for today, Daniel Agostinelli, Accent Group's CEO; and Matt Durbin, CFO. Thank you, gentlemen. Please go ahead.



Daniel John Agostinelli - Accent Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to attend the call today. I'm joined on the call today by our Group CFO, Matthew Durbin. We will now take you through the results for the half year and the 27th of December 2020, an update on our growth plan and a trading update for the first 8 weeks of this year. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



If I can now refer you to Page 4 of our investor presentation, which was released to the ASX yesterday evening. Accent Group has delivered another record half of profit with comparable EBITDA up 44% to $97.5 million and net profit after-tax up 57.3% to $52.8 million. First and foremost, I would like to acknowledge the performance and contribution