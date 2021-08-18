Full Year 2021 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to attend the call today. I'm joined on the call today by our group CFO, Matthew Durbin. We will now take you through the results for the full year ended 27th of June 2021, an update on our growth plan and a trading update for the first 7 weeks of this year. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



If I can now refer you to Page 4 of our investor presentation which was released to the ASX yesterday evening. Accent Group has delivered another record year of profit, with EBIT up 32.1% to $124.9 million and net profit after tax up 38.6% to $79.9 million. I am delighted with the results. And first and foremost, I would like to acknowledge the performance and